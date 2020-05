DELTA - Marcella Badenhop, 89, Delta, Ohio, passed away May 11, 2020.She was born on January 10, 1931 in Freedom Township, Henry County Ohio to Adolph and Anna (Winkelmann) Dammann. She married Marvin Badenhop on April 9, 1950, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.Marcella was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Aide and LWML. Marcella also was a member of the Ridegville American Legion Auxiliary and the Napoleon VFW. She loved to play cards, crochet, quilt and embroider. Marcella enjoyed family celebrations, whether it was a birthday, holiday or just her children coming home for angel food cake and homemade ice cream, she was at her best surrounded by her family. One of her proudest moments was celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family.Marcella is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Patricia (Alan) Rice of Mentor, Keith (Sheila) of Hamler, Ken (Carol) of Fort Wayne, Mary (John) Beck of Archbold, Robert (Margie) of Delta, Richard (Alesa) of Delta, Peg Badenhop of Napoleon, Brenda (Chris) Ohlinger of Berkey; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and siblings, Margaret Miller, Delbert (Marion) Dammann, Diana Grim and Donna (Jerry) Drewes.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene; granddaughter, Karla; great-granddaughter, Anna; foster brother, William Noske; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Miller and Roger Grim.Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, the Delta Fire Department/EMS or the Fulton County Senior Center. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com