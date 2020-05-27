AUBURN, Ind. - Marcella May Huisman, 85, Auburn, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at her home in Auburn.
She was born July 22, 1934, to Clayton and Goldie (Sindel) Campbell in Butler, Indiana. On June 30, 1956, she married Albert Huisman, who preceded her in death on August 25, 2004.
Marcella was a member of the Butler American Legion Post 202 and Moose Lodge 1247, and a life member of Defiance VFW Auxiliary Post 3360. She was a devoted wife and mother, and her family was always her priority.
Marcella will be sadly missed by her son, Albert (Sue) Huisman of Auburn, Ind.; two grandchildren, Allan Huisman and Alyssa (David) Justice; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Richard, Jay and Chester Campbell; and her sister, Jeanette Campbell.
A private visitation for immediate family will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will follow at 10 a.m. at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain proper social distancing while offering the family support.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army or a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.