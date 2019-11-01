|
|
PAYNE - Marcella Slone, 76, Payne, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Marcella was born in Lackey, Kentucky, on December 26, 1942, a daughter of the late Erma Lee (Jackson) Smith and Oscar Watkins. She cared for residents of Dallas Lamb Nursing Home with great kindness and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Marcella will be sadly missed by her children, Carla (Mike) Wellington and Janie (Gregg) Laukhuf; siblings, Tee (Sharon), Jason and Jodi Watkins; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Daniel; and sister, Kimberly Ann Watkins.
Viewing is Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. The service is Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. She will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery.
Memorials are to Community Health Professionals. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 2, 2019