PAULDING - Marcia Smith, 63, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Paulding on August 9, 1956, daughter of the late Ivan H. and Leona R. Aldred. Marcia was a graduate of Paulding High School. She retired from John Manville and was a member of the Manville Quarter Century Club. Marcia loved to read and was an IU basketball fan. With Marcia's passing we are reminded life is to be cherished and celebrated. We created wonderful memories with Marcia. She loved family parties.
She is survived by her loving fiancÃ©, Todd Coressel; son, Chris Smith; and beloved grandson, Christopher Smith. She also is survived by her sisters, Mary Elder, Sheila (Gary) Justinger, Susan Aldred and JoAnn Aldred; brothers, Francis (Karen) Aldred, Ivan "Doc" (Rhonda) Aldred and John Aldred; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Dangler, Billie Elder and Marlene Aldred; and brothers, Max Aldred and James Aldred.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Marcia requested memorials made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Paulding, Wounded Warriors or Caring and Sharing Food Pantry of Paulding County.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
She was born in Paulding on August 9, 1956, daughter of the late Ivan H. and Leona R. Aldred. Marcia was a graduate of Paulding High School. She retired from John Manville and was a member of the Manville Quarter Century Club. Marcia loved to read and was an IU basketball fan. With Marcia's passing we are reminded life is to be cherished and celebrated. We created wonderful memories with Marcia. She loved family parties.
She is survived by her loving fiancÃ©, Todd Coressel; son, Chris Smith; and beloved grandson, Christopher Smith. She also is survived by her sisters, Mary Elder, Sheila (Gary) Justinger, Susan Aldred and JoAnn Aldred; brothers, Francis (Karen) Aldred, Ivan "Doc" (Rhonda) Aldred and John Aldred; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Dangler, Billie Elder and Marlene Aldred; and brothers, Max Aldred and James Aldred.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Marcia requested memorials made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Paulding, Wounded Warriors or Caring and Sharing Food Pantry of Paulding County.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.