Marcia Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Marcia Smith, 63, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
She was born in Paulding on August 9, 1956, daughter of the late Ivan H. and Leona R. Aldred. Marcia was a graduate of Paulding High School. She retired from John Manville and was a member of the Manville Quarter Century Club. Marcia loved to read and was an IU basketball fan. With Marcia's passing we are reminded life is to be cherished and celebrated. We created wonderful memories with Marcia. She loved family parties.
She is survived by her loving fiancÃ©, Todd Coressel; son, Chris Smith; and beloved grandson, Christopher Smith. She also is survived by her sisters, Mary Elder, Sheila (Gary) Justinger, Susan Aldred and JoAnn Aldred; brothers, Francis (Karen) Aldred, Ivan "Doc" (Rhonda) Aldred and John Aldred; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Carolyn Dangler, Billie Elder and Marlene Aldred; and brothers, Max Aldred and James Aldred.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Marcia requested memorials made to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Paulding, Wounded Warriors or Caring and Sharing Food Pantry of Paulding County.
Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved