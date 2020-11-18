1/1
Marcia Strohl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Marcia A. Strohl, 79, Napoleon, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born February 5, 1941, to Raymond and Mildred Miller of Grundy, Missouri. On January 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Strohl, who survives. Marcia worked at Kiddy Corner day care for many years. She also worked at the Montgomery Ward and Bell and Beckwith Stock Exchange of Toledo.
Marcia was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels and traveling to Florida with her family. She loved animals, especially her cats. She looked forward to long motorcycle adventures with Bill. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church of Napoleon. She was also a member of the Napoleon American Legion Post 300, Napoleon Moose Lodge 788 and Napoleon Elks Lodge 929. The one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandson.
Marcia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Strohl; daughter, Sue Mahnke; granddaughter, Caitlin (Logan) Counterman; great-grandson, Jaxson; and a great-grandchild on the way. She also is survived by her sister, Barbara.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Miller; and two sisters.
Due to current health conditions, a private family service will be taking place. A public Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date. The family is under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon.
Memorials in Marcia's memory may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice. Friends are invited to share a memory of Marcia and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved