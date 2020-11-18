NAPOLEON - Marcia A. Strohl, 79, Napoleon, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
She was born February 5, 1941, to Raymond and Mildred Miller of Grundy, Missouri. On January 18, 1964, she married the love of her life, William "Bill" Strohl, who survives. Marcia worked at Kiddy Corner day care for many years. She also worked at the Montgomery Ward and Bell and Beckwith Stock Exchange of Toledo.
Marcia was an avid bingo player. She also enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and squirrels and traveling to Florida with her family. She loved animals, especially her cats. She looked forward to long motorcycle adventures with Bill. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church of Napoleon. She was also a member of the Napoleon American Legion Post 300, Napoleon Moose Lodge 788 and Napoleon Elks Lodge 929. The one thing she loved the most was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter and great-grandson.
Marcia is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Strohl; daughter, Sue Mahnke; granddaughter, Caitlin (Logan) Counterman; great-grandson, Jaxson; and a great-grandchild on the way. She also is survived by her sister, Barbara.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Mildred Miller; and two sisters.
Due to current health conditions, a private family service will be taking place. A public Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date. The family is under the care of Walker-Hoening Mortuary of Napoleon.
Memorials in Marcia's memory may be made to the Henry County Humane Society or a charity of the donor's choice
. Friends are invited to share a memory of Marcia and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
.