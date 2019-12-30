|
OAKWOOD - Margaret A. Craft, 79, Oakwood, died at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born September 27, 1940, in Putnam County, to the late James W. and Eileen A. (Smith) Bidlack. On August 23, 1970, she married Jack Craft, he survives in Oakwood.
Margaret was a 1959 graduate of Continental High School. She played piano for the local churches. She retired from the Oakwood IGA. For several years, she and her husband mowed cemeteries in Paulding County. Margaret was a member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She enjoyed visiting family, painting pictures, sewing and embroidery. Margaret loved meeting and helping people.
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, with Wayne Altstaetter officiating. Burial will follow in Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be Thursday at 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 31, 2019