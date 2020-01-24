|
MOUNT VERNON - Margaret A. "Marge" Fedderke, 75, Mount Vernon, formerly of Avon Lake, Ohio, Pittsfield, Va., and Sterling, Va., passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Marge was born May 21, 1944, in Defiance, Ohio, to Delbert and Erika (Koster) Fedderke. After a long and successful career with United Airlines, she had retired and was enjoying her many interests including classic films, antiques, gardening, horses and most importantly spending time with her dogs, Molly, Pookie and Bella.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Lynch; father, Delbert F. Fedderke; and mother, Erika H. (Koster) Fedderke. Surviving are her brother, George Fedderke (Calif.); sister, Mary Ewers (Va.); nephews, Craig Ewers (Vietnam) and Thomas Burrill (Ohio); nieces, Lesha Ewers (Wash.), Lorie (Burrill) Brengelman (Ohio) and Jessica Lynch (Ohio); and cousins, Mike and Julie Keyes (Ohio), David and Jackie (Lynch) Kinser (Ohio); as well as many other relatives and close friends.
A private service for family and friends to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Knox County Humane Society, located at 400 Columbus Road, Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.
The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Margaret A. Fedderke.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 24, 2020