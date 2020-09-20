NAPOLEON - Margaret "Peggy" Josephine Okuley, 69, Napoleon, died Thursday evening, September 17, 2020, at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Peggy was born October 16, 1951, to Leo and Edna (Westrick) Okuley of New Bavaria. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, as well as the Rosary Altar and CLC. Peggy worked at Quadco Rehabilitation Center for more than 35 years. She competed in The Special Olympics
and won several medals. After retiring, she continued to enjoy all of her friends at HOPE Services and participated in the HOPE SASS program for many years. She also liked bowling and playing bingo.
She is survived by her siblings, Tom (Dorothy) Okuley of New Bavaria, Ohio, Joyce (Frank) Poulson of Summerville, N.J., Janet (Bob) Otto of Wooster, Ohio, Mike Okuley of New Bavaria, Kevin Okuley of Napoleon and Ben Okuley of New Bavaria. She also is survived by 23 nieces and nephews, and 33 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Leo, on December 4, 1999; mother, Edna on April 5, 2013; and two brothers, Dan and Gerard Okuley.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Snyder-Hoening Funeral Home (209 N. Wilhelm St.) of Holgate from 10 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Father Nicholas Cunningham. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, New Bavaria.
Memorials in Peggy's memory may be made to the family, Sacred Heart Catholic Church or a charity of the donor's choice
. Due to current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, social distancing is encouraged and masks will be required to attend the visitation and services in accordance with the state of Ohio.