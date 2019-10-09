|
Margarita A. Garcia, 85, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, October 8, 2019, at her home in Defiance, surrounded by her family.
She was born March 4, 1934, to Patricio and Sostenes (deLuna) Adame in Alamo, Texas. On September 20, 1953, she married Raul G. Garcia Sr., who resides in Defiance.
Margarita was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church. She was active in the Rosary Altar Society, Guadalupe Society and Cursillistas. She enjoyed canning vegetables, cooking, and she made great tamales. Margarita's greatest joy was spending time with her large family, and they loved her in return.
Margarita will be sadly missed by her loving husband of 66 years, Raul G. Garcia Sr.; three sons, Raul Garcia Jr. of Defiance, Ricardo (Michelle) Garcia of Defiance, and Rodolfo A. (Lisa) Garcia of Ottawa, Ohio; and six daughters, Rose Mary Perez, Yolanda (Juan) Alzaga, Martha Ramirez, Olga L. (Keith) Kindle, Maricela DeLeon, and Francisca Flores, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, seven stepgrandchildren and 17 great-stepgrandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Rafael A. Garcia; granddaughter, Mara F. Garcia; great-grandchildren, Leonardo William Garcia and Katherine Garcia; sons-in-law, John S. Perez, Ignacio Ramirez and Jose G. DeLeon III; four brothers and five sisters.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 10, 2019