Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Mari-Beth Ringler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mari-Beth Ringler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mari-Beth Ringler Obituary
PAULDING - Mari-Beth Ringler, 69, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 6, 1950, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Musselman) Thomas. On December 28, 1968, she married Edward P. Ringler, who survives. She was employed by Paulding County Hospital as an LPN for 34 years, retiring in 2002.
She also is survived by her sons, Jon (Denice) Ringler of Paulding, James (Amanda) Ringler of Payne, Thomas (Melissa) of Cecil, and Cory (April) Ringler, Paulding; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Allen Ringler; and a sister, Brenda Thomas.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mari-Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now