NAPOLEON - Marian E. Buchhop, 77, Napoleon, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Genacross Lutheran Home in Napoleon, where she resided. The family would like to thank the nursing assistants and medical staff of both Genacross and Country View Haven for all their support and care of Marian over the past seven years.
She was born January 28, 1942, in Freedom Township, Henry County, to Fred and Emma (Gerken) Buchhop. She attended St. John Lutheran School and graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1959. She participated in the marching and pep bands.
Marian liked to have fun in life, and she found joy in other's joy; making and collecting memories to document and hold on to, as she did in many other facets of her life; collecting and organizing them into neat keepsakes to hold onto.
Marian was a bank teller with Farmers & Merchants State Bank, downtown Wauseon, and had also worked at the Napoleon Creamery. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of the WIBC (Women's International Bowling Congress). She competed at the state and national level in bowling. She traveled to every state and also visited Canada, Australia and New Zealand. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church-Freedom Township. There she sang in the choir, was a member of the Ladies Aid, and its treasurer for many years.
She was also an avid sports fan, cheering on the Napoleon Wildcats, The Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.
Most important to her was her family. Marian will be missed by those who survive her: nieces and nephews, Steven (Dawn) Buchhop, Sherry (Craig) Goldsmith, Tracey (James) Hoff, Todd (Carrie) Buchhop, Michael (Dawn) Buchhop, Kevin Buchhop, and Jeffrey (Sara) Buchhop; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma; and brothers, Raymond, Marvin and Henry.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church-Freedom Township (16035 County Road U, Napoleon), in the north section of the fellowship hall. The funeral services will be held in the church starting at 11 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Niermann presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home, 830 Scott Street, Napoleon, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be considered to St. John Lutheran Church or the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 29, 2019