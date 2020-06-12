Marian Hammer

Marian K. Hammer, 96, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
She was born January 24, 1924, to the late Roy and Georgia (Ashton) Davis in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1942 graduate of Ayersville High School. Marian worked for several years at Defiance Memorials. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and she excelled in shorthand.
Marian leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Carroll Hammer Jr. and Douglas Hammer; three sisters, Georgia Clark, Helen Hohenberger and Leah Hohenberger; and three brothers, Stanton, Harold and Emerson Davis.
There will be no visitation or services. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.