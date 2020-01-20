Home

Krill Funeral Service
114 E Hull St
Edgerton, OH 43517
(419) 298-2329
Marian Pierce Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Marian A. Pierce, 91, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away at noon Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, where she was a resident.
Mrs. Pierce was valedictorian of her graduating class of Kunkle High School. She was a devoted homemaker and farm wife who enjoyed cooking, gardening in her vegetable and flower gardens and spending time with her family, and an avid reader.
Marian A. Pierce was born December 24, 1928, near Hicksville, the daughter of Earl W. and Alice Leruth (Robinson) Hulbert. She married Walter Charles Pierce on October 23, 1947, in Kunkle, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1997.
Survivors include five sons, Gary Pierce, John (Yvonne) Pierce, Russell (Cindy) Pierce and Robert Pierce, all of Hicksville, and Ronald (Pam) Pierce of Ney, Ohio; three daughters, Marilyn (Marvin) Smith of Bryan, Ohio, Sandra Choate of Hicksville, and Sherri Pierce-McClain of Edgerton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Harold Hulbert of Evansport, Ohio, Ed (Linda) Hulbert of Bryan, Robert (Judy) Hulbert of West Unity, Ohio, Roger Hulbert of Bryan, Carol Erickson of Montpelier, Ohio, Ila Hoops of Bryan, Virginia Wharry of Oakwood, Ohio, Elsie Long of Bryan, and Thelma (Carl) Kiel of Montplier.
She also was preceded in death by two sisters, June O'Connor and Dorothy Bernath; one brother, Eugene Hulbert; one great-grandddaughter, Alaina Rice; and one son-in-law, Marshall McClain.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, from 3-7 p.m. in Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to a . To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 21, 2020
