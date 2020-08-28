Marian Roehrig

Marian "Monie" E. Roehrig, 90, Defiance, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born December 8, 1929, to the late Henry and Clara (Hammon) Sisco in Defiance, Ohio. On January 14, 1950, she married Clarence "Gene" Roehrig, who preceded her in death on August 13, 2016.
Marian was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Altar Rosary Society and Twins Club. Her most cherished moments were spent with her children and grandchildren, whom she adored with all her heart. Marian was a good and faithful friend to many, and she will be sadly missed.
Marian is survived by her five sons, Wade Roehrig of Defiance, Keith (Linda) Roehrig of Sherwood, Rex (Ling) Roehrig of Perrysburg, Robert (Jocelyn) Roehrig of Angola, Ind., and Richard Roehrig of Defiance; and four daughters, Ezetta (Jeffery) Newton of Defiance, Anita (Dennis) Fracassi of Defiance, Brenda (Scott) Seipel of Maumee, and Lisa Jones of Defiance. She also leaves behind 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Chris Jones; brothers, Albert, Earl, Robert and Charles Sisco; and her sisters, Mamie Sisco, Cleora Richards and Henrietta Rapp.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Food Pantry or CHP Defiance Hospice Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
