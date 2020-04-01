|
BOWLING GREEN - Mariann Lucille "Boots" Graf, 90, Bowling Green, and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away March 31, 2020.
Lucille was born September 12, 1929, to the late James M. and Mary (Thornton) Weaver in Bowling Green, Ohio. She married Richard Graf on May 13, 1950, in Calvary United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 30, 1991.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Amy Ward of Bowling Green; sons, Steve (Karen) Graf of Defiance, Dennis (Karen) Graf of Tontogany, Rodney (Julie) Graf of Maumee and William Graf of Wayne; nine grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; seven brothers and four sisters.
Lucille graduated from Davis Business College. She worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Lucille was a cook for 15 years in Grand Rapids and also served as the deputy register for Wood County. She was a Boy Scout leader and trainer for the Erie Shores Boy Scout Council, beginning her role in 1959. She earned the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope Awards, along with the Wood District Award of Merit. Through her decades of work with scouting, she became an in-demand teacher of Native American lore and was invited to Otsego Junior High every year to speak about World War II history. Lucille was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and a board member for the Grand Rapids Area Swim Pool. She served as Band Booster president for both the Grand Rapids and Otsego bands.
Private graveside services will be held for the family in Beaver Creek Cemetery and a Celebration of Life service for Lucille will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucille's honor may be gifted to the Erie Shores Boy Scout Council, P.O. Box 8728, Toledo, Ohio 43623; Calvary United Methodist Church, 24362 Third St., Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522; or the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department, P.O. Box 387, Grand Rapids, Ohio 43522.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 2, 2020