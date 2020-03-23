|
OAKWOOD - Marie Hall, 92, Oakwood, died at 7:24 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Brookview Healthcare, Defiance, with Elara Caring Hospice.
She was born October 18, 1927, in Lower Millcreek, Ky., to the late Harless and Dora (Johnson) Slone. In 1946, she married Robert B. Pratt, who preceded her in death. She later married Harold Hall, who also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy (Jerry) Saco of Defiance; a grandson, Kevin Barton of Napoleon; a great-grandson, Jacob Barton of Defiance; a brother, Leroy Slone of Morristown, Tenn.; a sister, Inis Thacker of Prosper, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her infant son, Robert Pratt Jr.; a brother, Ray Slone; her sister, Florine Hall; a brother-in-law, Edsel Hall; and a niece, Carolyn Gibson.
Marie was a homemaker. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Junction where she loved to sing. She was also a member of the Continental Chapter 127 of the Eastern Star.
Marie was a kind and caring person who loved to bake, cook and take care of her family and home.
If permitted, visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. The family understands if you choose to stay home. At this time, please take a moment to provide an online condolence at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Due to health and safety considerations, services will be private, with burial following in St. Paul's Cemetery, Paulding.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 24, 2020