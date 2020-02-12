|
|
PAULDING - Marie A. Moore, 91, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital.
She was born June 19, 1928, in Paulding County, daughter of the late Emil and Anna (Laukhuf) Stoller. On June 5, 1949, she married John H. "Jack" Moore. She was a member of First Christian Church of Paulding and a bookkeeper and clerk for the former Moore's Clothing Store.
She is survived by her husband, John "Jack" Moore, Paulding; daughters, Gail (Jim) Sholl of Battle Creek, Mich., and Joanna (Dave) Arend, Paulding; grandchildren, Erin (Andrew) Molloy, Scott (Lindsey) Arend, Jackie (Sean) Noe, Andrew (Courtney) Sholl, Shaun (Jessica) Arend and Tyler (Julie) Arend; great-grandchildren, Grady, Giselle, Georgiana, Quynn, William, Scarlett, Jack, James, Harrison, Julianna, Maeva, Joseph and one due in March; sisters, Eunice (Roger) Gerber, Lorine (Myron) Hackenjos, Nathalia (Allan) Getz and Anna Lou (Earl) Grimm.
Marie also was preceded in death by her brothers, Melvin (Irene) Stoller, Millard (Erma) Stoller, sisters, Lillian (Bill) Eisenmann and Elizabeth (Roscoe) Waters.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at the First Christian Church of Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
To honor Marie's wishes, in lieu of flowers and other funeral items, the family suggests a donation made to the First Christian Church in Marie's memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 11, 2020