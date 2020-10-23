1/1
Marilla Catherine Rex
NAPOLEON - Marilla Catherine Rex passed away October 22, 2020.
She was born February 14, 1925, to William and Florence Fronk in Napoleon, Ohio. She married Dale W. Rex on October 10, 1945. He preceded her in death. They loved going to dances and enjoyed traveling. She loved being outdoors, walking, gardening and ran in several 5K races. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. She was a very talented seamstress.
Cassie is survived by son, Roger (Deb) Rex of Napoleon; and daughter, Lu Ann (Lindsey) Gifford of Beaverton, Ore.
She was preceded in death by son, Ron (Linda) Rex.
Cassie had six grandchildren, Brett, Curt, Scott and Mike Rex, Matthew and Christa Gifford. She had 10 great-grandchildren.
Cassie also had her dear friend, Reda Maynard.
A private interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Handling arrangements is Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Memorials can be mailed to the American Cancer Society or the Henry County Humane Society.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
