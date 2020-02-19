Home

Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Marilyn Gribble Obituary
GROVER HILL - Marilyn Klingshirn Gribble, 83, Grover Hill, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born January 6, 1937, in Jay County, Ind., daughter of the late Harold L. and Vera E. (Orr) Stoner. On November 28, 1958, she married Dwayne Klingshirn, who died on January 31, 1989. She married Talma Gribble on July 22, 1990. He survives in Grover Hill. She was an LPN at St. Ann's Nursing Home, Fort Wayne, and Hospice Care area Nursing. She was a member and pianist for the Melrose United Methodist Church.
She also is survived by children, Robert (Erin) Klingshirn, Kathryn (Thomas) Graham, Kay Gribble, Gene (Barbara) Gribble and Teresa Ann (Arvell) McGuire; grandchildren, Andrew (Marie), James Talma "JT" (Tiffany), Jennifer (Josh) Adkins, Roby McGuire, Jessie (Ben) Lewis, Zane, Holly (Lance) Carwile, Elizabeth, Michael, Wes and George; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bridget, Zoey, Kirsten, Kassidy and Ella.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Stoner; a son, Jerry Gribble; and great-grandchild, Keegan.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Sherman Cemetery, Oakwood. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to the Grover Hill EMS. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 20, 2020
