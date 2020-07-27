Marilyn Huston

NAPOLEON - Marilyn Louise Huston, 95, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born October 20, 1924, in Napoleon, to Henry and Laura (Glanz) Rettig. Marilyn was baptized on November 9, 1924, and confirmed on May 29, 1938. She attended St. Paul Lutheran school and Napoleon High Schoo,0 graduating in 1942. Marilyn married Robert Huston on June 1, 1948. Marilyn was employed at Community Bank and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon.
Marilyn is survived by her son, James (Kay) Huston; granddaughter, Susan (Dr. Ryan) Ristow; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; and brother, Herbert (Ilda) Rettig.
Visitation will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Funeral services will be livestreamed and may be viewed at https://www.stpaulnapoleon.org
.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon; or the Victory Center, 5532 W. Central Ave, suite B, Toledo, Ohio 43615, which offers free services to cancer patients who are actively receiving treatment. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
.
Due to the current health conditions surrounding COVID-19, masks will be required to attend services or visitation in accordance with the State. Please also respect social distancing and make use of the website to contact the family if you are not feeling well.