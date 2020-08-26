HOLGATE - Marilyn Jean (Vogel) Dirr Baker Keeterlee, 90, Holgate, died late Monday night, August 24, 2020, at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.
Her Legacyâ€¦ She was born in Defiance on April 28, 1930, to Frank W. and Wilma E. (Dirr) Vogel and in 1939 adopted by George C. and Fannie Dirr. She graduated from Defiance High School in 1948. On July 2, 1949, she married Lester E. Baker, and he died November 20, 1971. On September 5, 1981, she married John F. Keeterle, and he died February 23, 2015. Marilyn was a homemaker and member of St. John Lutheran Church, Holgate. She sang in the choir, was in the Ladies Aid and Women's Missionary. She enjoyed gardening and working out at the YMCA.
Her Familyâ€¦ She is survived by her children, Linda E. (Gary) Henschen of Gaylord, Mich., Daniel K. (Barb) Baker of Beavercreek, Ohio, Randall O. (Carol) Baker of Holgate, Thomas L. (Cynthia) Baker of Holgate; and grandchildren, Paul Baker, Jonathon Baker, Aaron Baker, Peter Baker, Andrea Baker, Jenilee Brenneman, Joshua Baker, Jaclyn Dunlap and Joseph Baker. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald L. Baker and James A. Baker; and a granddaughter Ashlee Baker.
Her Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Friends will be received in St. John Lutheran Church, 501 N. Wilhelm Street, Holgate, on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The celebration of Marilyn's life will be at 1 p.m., with Reverend Theodore Rellstab officiating. Due to health concerns, a mask is required, social distancing is encouraged, and the number of visitors will be regulated at any given time for admittance into the church. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Lutheran Cemetery, Defiance.
Contributions in Marilyn's memory can be made to St. John Lutheran Church, Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or Vancrest of Holgate. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with Marilyn's services. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com
to leave online condolences.