PAULDING - Marilyn M. (Shrider) Ladd, 86, Paulding, passed away November 15, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance, Defiance, Ohio.
She was born May 7, 1934, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Harley C. and Louella A. (Brown) Parson.
She was a 1952 Paulding High School graduate. On April 9, 1955, she married Harvey Edward Shrider. He preceded her in death on January 9, 1994. Together they raised three loving children. On June 1, 2001, Marilyn married Robert Ladd in Oahu, Hawaii. He preceded her in death on November 11, 2015.
Marilyn was previously employed by St. Joseph Hospital and General Electric in Fort Wayne; Spangler's, Bryan; Don's Meat Market; and Parson's IGA, Paulding, as produce manager for 13 years.
Marilyn was a lifelong member of the Paulding United Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving on many committees, including president of U.M. Women, ecumenical chairman, vice president of the Esther Circle, church historian for 15 years, choir and dinners. She was most proud of organizing the church's 100th year celebration on February 21, 1992. Marilyn received the "Historian of the Year" award from U.M. Historical Society of Ohio in 2003 for outstanding historical work in the local church of the West Ohio Annual Conference.
She loved life and was active with Paulding Christmas Bureau and Coats for Kids. She was awarded "Citizen of the Year" by Paulding Business and Professional Women, and a member of Know Your Neighbor Club and Bunko club.
Marilyn enjoyed genealogy, cooking, entertaining and traveling. Marilyn was very supportive of her grandchildren and all their activities, and cherished her time with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Dr. R. Edward (Marsha) Shrider of Coldwater, Mich., Bruce (Marie) Shrider of Paulding, and JoEllen (Albert) Singer, Ney; stepchildren, Bobby Jean Ladd of Bellevue, Ohio, Melissa (Chad) O'Neil of Flat Rock, Ohio, Denise Stape of Bellevue, and Duwayne Ladd, Derry, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Laura Fleeger, Amanda (Kevin) McVicker, Katie (Scott) Bruessow, Matthew Shrider, David (Melissa) Shrider, Heather (Josiah) Greve, Derek Shrider, Erica (Scott) Handy, and Adam (Abbie) Singer; six stepgrandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria Arthur and Judi Adams.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Saturday from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. A private family celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, with Pastor Brian Arnold officiating. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Marilyn are suggested to the Paulding United Methodist Church or Paulding County Senior Center.
