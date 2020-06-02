Marilyn Overmyer
ANTWERP - Marilyn Jean Overmyer, 73, Antwerp, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.
Marilyn was born in Hicksville, on December 4, 1946, a daughter of Eva M. (Morris) and Robert J. Seslar. She was a hard working young person. She would baby-sit and clean and eventually became the parts manager at L. Smith & Son Buick in Antwerp. In her later adult years, she became a favorite bus driver for Antwerp Local Schools. Her smile and kind personality flowed into her work and anything she helped with at the Antwerp United Methodist Church. Her family and her church brought the greatest joy to her life!
Marilyn will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Jerry, whom she married Dec. 10, 1967; children, Barbara Anne (Pete) Wales, Susan Michelle Barclay, Timothy Allan (Kim) and Joshua Shawn (Kathleen) Overmyer; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thurston DeLong; and parents, Eva and Robert Seslar.
Private services were held at the Antwerp United Methodist Church. She will be laid to rest in Maumee Cemetery.
Memorials are to the Antwerp United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 422, Antwerp, Ohio 45813. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
