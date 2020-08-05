1/
Marilyn Rayle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - Marilyn Rose Rayle, 88, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
She was born January 22, 1932, in Pleasant Township in Henry County Ohio, to Carl and Beatrice (Zachrich) Steingass. Marilyn married Kenneth Rayle on April 12, 1953, at Emmanuel Church of Christ in New Bavaria, Ohio. Marilyn was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Holgate, Ohio, when she sang in the sanctuary choir. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Mary Kay (Steven) Foos; grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Foos, Stephanie (Brian) Eastom and Bryan (Jody) Foos; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Aiden Eastom and Gwen, Miranda, Kendyll Foos and Killian Foos. Also surviving are her twin brother, Marvin (Helen) Steingass, and brother, Lloyd Steingass. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ Endowment Fund or the Henry County Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved