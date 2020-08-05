Marilyn Rayle

NAPOLEON - Marilyn Rose Rayle, 88, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
She was born January 22, 1932, in Pleasant Township in Henry County Ohio, to Carl and Beatrice (Zachrich) Steingass. Marilyn married Kenneth Rayle on April 12, 1953, at Emmanuel Church of Christ in New Bavaria, Ohio. Marilyn was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Holgate, Ohio, when she sang in the sanctuary choir. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Mary Kay (Steven) Foos; grandchildren, Chad (Heather) Foos, Stephanie (Brian) Eastom and Bryan (Jody) Foos; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Aiden Eastom and Gwen, Miranda, Kendyll Foos and Killian Foos. Also surviving are her twin brother, Marvin (Helen) Steingass, and brother, Lloyd Steingass. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John United Church of Christ Endowment Fund or the Henry County Hospital Foundation. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com
.