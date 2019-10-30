Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Smith Obituary
BUTLER, Ind. - Marilyn R. Smith, 82, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
Marilyn was born January 29, 1937, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late George and Agnes (Deitrick) Wagner.
She was a 1955 graduate of Jewell High School and went on to earn a bachelor of science degree in education at Defiance College. On August 11, 1962, she was united in marriage to Harold Smith, and he preceded her in death on December 11, 2018.
Marilyn spent her teaching career at Ney, Jewell and Sherwood elementary schools in Ohio and Riverdale Elementary School in Indiana. Marilyn loved vegetable and flower gardening and helping run the family farm. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting intricate pieces and afghans. She was an IU basketball fan and loved watching all sports. Her grandchildren and family gatherings were her greatest joy.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Darlene (Lisa) Smith of Monrovia, Indiana, Edward Smith of Butler, Indiana, Diane (Kelly) McEvilly of Ellettsville, Indiana, Denise (Matt) Smith of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Debra (Kirk) McNamara of Argyle, Texas, and Michelle Smith of Brownsburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Brenna, Shanna, Cameron McEvilly, Katie Morgan and Nathan Smith; and siblings, Carolyn Mack, Donald Wagner, Terry (Janet) Wagner, David (Greta) Wagner, all of Defiance, Ohio, and Patricia Davis of Sarnia, Ontario.
She also was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Wagner; and brother-in-law, James Mack.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 3-7:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to St. Michael's Catholic Church or St. Anne Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -