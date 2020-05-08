The family of Marilyn (Warncke, Hoover) Ankney announces the death of their mother at 83 at The Laurels Nursing Home on Monday, March 30, 2020.

Marilyn Warncke was born December 10, 1936, to Fredrick Sr. and Minna (Gerken) Warncke, graduating from Defiance High School in 1955. On August 11, 1957, Marilyn married Thomas Hoover at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. Marilyn went to work at the former Manufacturers Supply Company, which had many addresses through the 1950s and 1960s, including the court street building housing the county commissioners' offices. Around 1970, the company moved to its permanent location on Spruce Street next to the Plaza Center Mall complex.

In 1972, Marilyn left the company to have her twin daughters, Sandra and Sarah, and went to work at Arps Hardware in 1978 after the twins started school. In April 1986, Thomas died at home at 52 during a one-week vacation from his job at Brown's Bakery. Marilyn had been home from work no more than 15 minutes when it happened. He was buried at Riverside Cemetery.

In 1990, Charles Ankney met Marilyn at Arps Hardware while in a marriage that was ending. After divorcing in June 1990, Charles and Marilyn began their relationship and married at a church in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, on September 2, 1992. Charles, who prefers being called "Jim," was nearing retirement at Stoneco Company near Oakwood and Marilyn was nearing retirement from working. Partly because of a family dispute about cemetery plots and because Marilyn wanted both husbands with her, she had Thomas relocated to Sherman's Cemetery in June 1997.

Individually, Marilyn and Charles were both married more than 50 years each. Marilyn and Thomas were married 28 years 8 months. Charles Ankney's first marriage lasted 36 years, 10 months. Marilyn and Charles were married 27 years, 6 months.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minna (Gerken) Warncke; brothers, LeRoy and Fred Warncke Jr.; first husband, Thomas Hoover; and daughter, Sarah Hoover. Marilyn's funeral was Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Sherman's Cemetery.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, James Warncke; sister, Wilmina Sechler; and sons, Michael (Karen) Hoover, David Hoover and John Hoover and grandson, Ian Thomas; daughters, Sharon Hoover, Sandra (Steve) Carroll and granddaughter, Kyra. Marilyn also is survived by second husband, Charles "Jim" Ankney; his son, Charles A.; and daughters, Suzann (Robert) Bauer and Julie (Anthony) Bush and grandchildren.

This obituary was written by Marilyn's son, David, as a last Mother's Day card. A longer, more detailed version, will be published on Marilyn's find-a-grave webpage.







