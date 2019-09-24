|
HARROGATE, Tenn. - Marion Austin Teague, 75, born in Egan, Tenn., on June 3, 1944, passed away September 21, 2019, in Harrogate, Tenn.
Austin was a great loving husband, father, brother, papaw and friend to all who knew him. Many will be able to speak to this from working with him for 42 years at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio. After his successful career, he retired to Tennessee with his wife, Zella, and their greatest companions, Sophie and Spunky. While in Tennessee, he was able to enjoy his hobbies of boating and fishing. When he wasn't enjoying the water, he could be seen landscaping his community with newfound friends. No matter where Austin's time was spent he was always a generous joy to be around and will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion (Callie Irene) Teague; brother, Donnie Teague; nephew, Chris Teague; sister, Brenda Teague; and niece, Tasha Douglas.
He is survived by his wives, Zella Mayes Teague and Patsy Tramell Teague; children, Stacie (Dave) Temple of Kentucky, Chad (Andrea) Teague of Michigan, and Nichol Teague, Tennessee; stepchildren, Dana (Tim) Ellis of Ohio and Tamra (Bill) Blake of Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley, Amanda and Collin Temple, Austin Grant, Callie Teague, Natasha Davis, Samantha Tolles and Megan Blake; six great-grandchildren, eight nephews, one niece, seven great-nephews, five great-nieces, one great-great-nephew, two great-great-nieces and siblings, Barbara (Jack) Douglas of Tennessee, Larry (Drena) Teague of Ohio, and Glenda (Ralph) Marlow, Tennessee.
There will be no official service for Austin, his family made the decision to donate his body to the LMU Medical Program in Harrogate, Tenn. The family will hold a small intimate memorial in the future.
The family just asks for continued prayers and that everyone remember Austin as he was to them.
