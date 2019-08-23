|
Mark D. Booth, 59, Defiance, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at Promedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
He was born December 3, 1959, to Clarence and Judith Booth in Wayne, Michigan. On September 8, 2000, he married Maria Antonia (Escobar) Booth, who resides in Defiance.
Mark worked at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement in 2009. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and eating pineapple upside down cake.
Mark will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 19 years, Maria Booth of Defiance; daughter, Amanda Ann (Tim) Bailey; sons, Marc P. (Kristi) Booth and Jesse R. (Casey) Booth; stepson, Reginald Waters; and brothers, David George and Shawn Booth. He was a proud grandfather to Hunter C. Booth and Christopher R. Booth; stepgrandchildren, Iyana Waters, London Waters, twins, Jhalil and Gessele Waters; and a grandchild on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Booth.
Visitation and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at The Emerald Fox Club, 18865 Road 111 in Junction, Ohio, with Pastor Dwayne Richardson officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to House of Love Ministries, 220 N. Williams Street in Paulding, Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 24, 2019