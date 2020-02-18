|
|
LIMA - Mark A. Galusha, 54, passed away on February 11, 2020, at 12:10 a.m., surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born December 25, 1965, in Defiance, Ohio, to late Gregory and Deanna (Michael) Galusha. On August 23, 1985, he married Michelle (Christensen) Galusha, who survives in Lima, Ohio.
Mark graduated from Defiance High School in 1984. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served four years as a Navy aircraft mechanic, stationed at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove in Horsham Township, Pennsylvania.
Most recently, Mark worked as a direct support professional of Allen County Developmentally Disabled, where he was awarded for his service to the community.
Mark was an exceptional cook who found great joy in sharing his culinary creations. As an avid reader, he was known as Uncle Book to his many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mark loved and cherished his surviving wife and children, Emily, Sarah and Holden Galusha, all of Lima, Ohio.
He also is survived by his mother, Deanna C. Galusha of Defiance, Ohio; and siblings, Michael (Mary) Galusha of Fayetteville, Ga., Matthew Galusha of Prattville, Ala., Paul Galusha of Pascagoula, Fla., and Lynette (Eric) Roberts of Defiance, Ohio.
A private service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 19, 2020