Mark J. Yonge Jr., 40, Defiance, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 6, 2020 in Paulding, Ohio.
He was born January 30, 1979, to Mark and Denise (Black) Yonge in Belleville, Michigan. Mark worked at Baughman Tile Co. in Paulding. He loved music, dancing, drawing, and especially spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Mark is survived by his parents, Mark James (Jody) Yonge Sr. and Denise Yonge of Defiance; son, Chad Yonge of Cookeville, Tenn.; five daughters, Alexis Raper of Knoxville, Tenn., Anjulene Yonge and Autumn Yonge, both of Oakwood, and Somer Yonge and Aryiana Zachrich, both of Defiance. He also leaves behind his sister, Rachel (Mike Wright) Yonge of Defiance; brother, Matthew Pack of Florida; stepbrothers, Danny (Tammy) Thompson of Sherwood, and Rick Thompson of Indiana; his grandmother, Phyllis Yonge of Missouri; niece, Kileigh Pratt; nephew, Jordyn Wright; and his domestic partner, Tracey Nycum.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Faith Yonge; and his grandparents, Helen and Rudolph Black Sr.; and grandfather, Don Yonge.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, and Tuesday morning from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Wilson and Pastor Kyle Brownlee officiating. Burial will follow the service at Poplar Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 10, 2020