Martin Newman, 90, Defiance, passed away Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, at his home in Defiance.
He was born September 1, 1929, to Martin and Ann Newman in Deshler, Ohio. On August 15, 1949, he married Doris (Schlosser) Newman, who preceded him in death on March 5, 2012.
Martin was a member of St. John's Catholic Church. He worked as a mechanic for Johns Manville for over 30 years until his retirement in 1996. In his leisure time, he enjoyed flea markets, and spending time with his family.
Martin is survived by his sons, Martin R. Newman of Defiance, Mark (Jane) Newman of Defiance, and Tim Newman of Texas; and daughter, Cathy Sue Newman of Defiance. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Josephine Newman of North Baltimore, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Newman; brother, John Newman; and sisters, Kate Tussing, Helen Peterson and Lillian Newman.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Entombment took place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 19, 2019