Marvin Eis
HOLGATE - Marvin E. Eis, 80, Holgate, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, June 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Defiance County on April 2, 1940, to the late Arthur and Mable (Retcher) Eis. Marvin was a graduate of Florida High School. On September 3, 1960, he married Sally (Short) Eis, who resides in Holgate, Ohio.
Marvin was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1963-69. He worked for over 40 years as a machinist at SK Tools in Defiance. Marvin enjoyed fishing, traveling and visiting casinos. He loved spending time with his family.
Marvin will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Sally Eis of Holgate; his daughter, Kelly (Charles) Dempsey of Defiance; and two sons, Kevin Eis and Chad (Valerie Gerdeman) Eis, all of Defiance. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Torey Moser, Garret (Ashley) Dempsey, Jacob Moser, Zackary Dempsey, Maredith Dempsey, Morgan Eis, Dylan Eis and Emersyn Eis; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, James (Lois) Eis of Defiance.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Vollmar.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Florida, Ohio, with Rev. Jacob Stuenkel officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverview Memory Gardens, with graveside military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter Lutheran Church or Fort Defiance Humane Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
