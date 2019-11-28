|
|
SCOTT - Marvin W. Klopfenstein, 91, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Country Inn Enhanced Living Center, Paulding.
He was born July 25, 1928, in Paulding County, the son of the late Edward and Emma (Stoller) Klopfenstein. On December 10, 1950, he married Mary E. Tonner, who preceded him in death on July 15, 2014. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict, and a self-employed farmer.
He is survived by his children, Keith (JoAnne) Klopfenstein, Scott, and Karen (Lester) Manz, Paulding; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jaymee Klopfenstein; brothers, Raymond, Floren, Alvin, Harold and infant Gene; and sisters, Frances Laidig, Aldean Price and infant Mabel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Latty Apostolic Christian Church, Latty, Ohio. She will be laid to rest in the Latty Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Latty. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Latty Apostolic Christian Church fellowship hall, Latty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Galilean Children's Home, Liberty, Ky., or Apostolic Christian Harvest Call. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 29, 2019