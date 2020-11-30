Rev. Marvin Mulford, 86, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at GlennPark of Defiance.
He was born June 16, 1934, to the late Dwight and Ellen (Young) Mulford in Toledo, Ohio. On July 6, 1958, he married Edith Dull, who survives in Defiance. Marvin received a bachelor's degree from The University of Toledo and two master's degrees from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio - one a master of divinity, the other a master of pastoral care and counseling. Marvin enjoyed reading, stamp collecting and traveling.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Edith Mulford of Defiance; his daughters, Marjorie (Mark) Williams of Greenwood, S.C., and Deborah (Jon) Kline of Melbourne, Fla.; and his sons, Michael (Penny) Mulford of Defiance, and Philip (Paige) Mulford of Johns Creek, Ga. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Nicole, Erin, Andrew, Dr. Eric, David, Adam, Lydia, Amber, Hannah, Leah, Sydney, Alison and Colin; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren, Harper and Harrison.
All services for Marvin will be private at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at GlennPark for the wonderful care Marvin received in the last few years of his life.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.