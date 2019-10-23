|
|
NAPOLEON - Marvin "Pep" Raymond Weaver passed away early Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home.
He was born March 14, 1931, in Napoleon, Ohio, the only son of Raymond and Ida (Schwab) Weaver. He married Sally (Bernicke) Weaver on December 18, 1955, at the First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon, Ohio, and she survives. They were happily married for 64 years.
Pep graduated from Napoleon High School in 1950 and kept many of his classmates as friends through the years. He attended Bowling green State University until he left college to enlist in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He graduated Great Lakes Training School as a certified typewriter and gauge technician. He served aboard the USS Arcadia stationed in the Mediterranean Sea during his tour of duty.
After his discharge from the service he took over the Standard Oil Distributor job from his father. He delivered Sohio products to farmers, service stations and commercial businesses. After more than 35 years working at a job he loved, he retired to work at Patton Pontiac and Bernicke Super Valu.
Pep had a lifelong love of horses and enjoyed many vacation trips going horseback riding. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the cottage at Merry Lake. He also loved walking his dog on the tow path by the Maumee River.
Pep is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Timothy (Jean) Weaver and Thomas (Karen) Weaver; and daughter, Bethany (Bret) Dennis. He also is survived by eight grandchildren, Brad (Nicole) Weaver, John Weaver, Sara Weaver, Megan (Kurtis) Burnett, Steven Weaver, Scott Dennis, Todd Dennis and Nicole Weaver; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Weaver, Madison Burnett and Brooke Burnett.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Lucille (Eugene) Mann and Dorothy (Robert) Meyer.
Pep was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Bert G. Taylor Post 300 of the American Legion, the Napoleon Booster Club, and the Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon. A private interment will be held later that day at Forest Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon Joint Veteran Posts. Visitation will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 24, 2019