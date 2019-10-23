Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Napoleon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Napoleon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin "Pep" Weaver


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin "Pep" Weaver Obituary
NAPOLEON - Marvin "Pep" Raymond Weaver passed away early Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Home.
He was born March 14, 1931, in Napoleon, Ohio, the only son of Raymond and Ida (Schwab) Weaver. He married Sally (Bernicke) Weaver on December 18, 1955, at the First Presbyterian Church in Napoleon, Ohio, and she survives. They were happily married for 64 years.
Pep graduated from Napoleon High School in 1950 and kept many of his classmates as friends through the years. He attended Bowling green State University until he left college to enlist in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He graduated Great Lakes Training School as a certified typewriter and gauge technician. He served aboard the USS Arcadia stationed in the Mediterranean Sea during his tour of duty.
After his discharge from the service he took over the Standard Oil Distributor job from his father. He delivered Sohio products to farmers, service stations and commercial businesses. After more than 35 years working at a job he loved, he retired to work at Patton Pontiac and Bernicke Super Valu.
Pep had a lifelong love of horses and enjoyed many vacation trips going horseback riding. He loved spending time with his family, especially at the cottage at Merry Lake. He also loved walking his dog on the tow path by the Maumee River.
Pep is survived by his wife, Sally; sons, Timothy (Jean) Weaver and Thomas (Karen) Weaver; and daughter, Bethany (Bret) Dennis. He also is survived by eight grandchildren, Brad (Nicole) Weaver, John Weaver, Sara Weaver, Megan (Kurtis) Burnett, Steven Weaver, Scott Dennis, Todd Dennis and Nicole Weaver; and three great-grandchildren, Amelia Weaver, Madison Burnett and Brooke Burnett.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Lucille (Eugene) Mann and Dorothy (Robert) Meyer.
Pep was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Bert G. Taylor Post 300 of the American Legion, the Napoleon Booster Club, and the Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, Napoleon. A private interment will be held later that day at Forest Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Napoleon Joint Veteran Posts. Visitation will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Napoleon Athletic Hall of Fame.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now