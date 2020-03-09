Home

Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
Mary Ann Dray Obituary
DELPHOS - Mary Ann Dray, 76, Delphos, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 8, 2020, at Sarah Jane Living Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 22, 1943, in Defiance County, to Joseph Ralph Waldman and Dorothy (Lang) Waldman, who preceded her in death.
A 1961 graduate of Ayersville High School, Mary Ann went on to marry the love of her life, John Wesley Dray on Dec. 10, 1976, and spent 43 years together. He survives in Delphos.
She became an LPN before graduating Lima Technical College with a associate's degree in nursing in 1984. She worked as a registered nurse at Van Wert County Hospital until moving into private practice several years later.
Mary Ann was a member of First Assembly of God in Delphos and spent many years as a volunteer with the church. She loved to cross-stitch and enjoyed having coffee at Jim's Restaurant with friends. She loved cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Tina Kowalski of Delphos; a son, Joseph Dray of Delphos; stepsons, John (Dee Dee) Dray of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Steven Dray of Atlanta, Georgia; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Dray of Atlanta; a brother, Jim Waldman of Defiance; and sisters, Jane (Joe) Imber of Coldwater, Michigan, Karen Odenweller of Delphos and Nancy (John) Eickenberg and Susie Flores of Defiance. She also has three grandchildren, Destiny Dray of Lima and Kasey Kowalski and Jeffery Kowalski of Delphos; and two stepgrandchildren, Kelsey (Ryan) Houser of Denver, Colorado, and Hannah (Aaron) Lease of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.
Mary Ann also was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Wayne Schimmoller, who passed away in 2003.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home, Delphos, with Pastor Fred Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday and 10-11 a.m. Thursday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sarah Jane Living Center. To leave condolences, please visit harterandschier.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 10, 2020
