Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church
Mary Ann Kosier


1929 - 2019
Mary Ann Kosier Obituary
RIDGEVILLE CORNERS - Mary Ann Kosier, 90, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Northcrest Nursing Center in Napoleon, Ohio.
She was born May 6, 1929, to Frank and Mary (Schindler) Miller in Defiance, Ohio. In 1960, she married Darold Kosier, who preceded her in death in 1986. Mary was a member of St. Casper's Catholic Church in Wauseon, Ohio. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Frances Miller and Herb Miller; nieces, Becca Miller and Cindy Brenner; great-great-nephew, Miller Merillat; and her special friend, Marlin Wyse.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Michael's Ridge Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 26, 2019
