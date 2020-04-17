|
WAKE FOREST, N.C. - Mary Ann Olsen, 87, of Wake Forest, and formerly of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, with her family by her side.
Mary Ann was born March 2, 1933, in Payne Township, Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Gabriel and Mary (Nagy) Katona. She was a 1951 graduate of Hicksville High School and continued her education, studying commercial art at The Ohio State University. Mary Ann married Eric Olsen in 1957 in Hicksville, Ohio, and the marriage ended in divorce. Mary Ann had a whimsical sense of humor, and an iron will. While working for Harlan Cabinets, she rehabbed several houses in Hicksville with her brother, Gene, before settling on her final home at 613 E. Smith Street, which she continually improved throughout her life. Her house was full of her own art and her family's art.
As a custom kitchen designer for Harlan Cabinets for over 20 years, she brought beauty to many homes in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. She previously worked at North American Rockwell from 1959-70 in aircraft illustration and served as the administrator for the vice president. She raised her daughter, Beth, and her son, Robb, with love and compassion while providing for the family as a single mother. She was very close to her entire family of brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews, and loved being a grandmother to Zachary. In her free time, Mary Ann had a passion for creating art and enjoyed tending to her garden. She had a love for hummingbirds and admired their beauty.
Surviving are her two children, Robb (Kate) Olsen of Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Beth Olsen of Boston, Massachusetts; one grandson, Zachary Olsen of Bloomington, Indiana; three sisters, Diana (Doug) Cook of Paulding, Ohio, Pauline (EZ) Street of Princeville, Hawaii, and Leona (Bob) Smith of Cocoa, Florida; four nieces, Dawn (George) Meyer, Michelle (Larry) Smith, Nicole (Eric) Street and Vicki Street; three nephews, Todd (Becky) Cook, Jeff (Lori) Cook, and Peter (Stephanie) Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gabriel Nicholas Katona and Eugene David Katona.
To honor Mary Ann's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Interment will take place in Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio. The family will hold an online memorial service and remembrance on April 20.
The family asks those remembering Mary Ann to make memorial contributions to . Donations can be made in Mary Ann's memory on the Mary Ann Olsen tribute page at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1403&np=true.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 18, 2020