Mary Burkepile-Ordway

CONTINENTAL - Mary E. Burkepile-Ordway, 91, Continental, died at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
She was born March 26, 1929, in Cuba, Ohio, to the late William and Elizabeth (Konerding) Bellmann. On October 14, 1946, she married Doyle C. Burkepile, who preceded her in death on May 17, 1971. In 1973, she married Harold E. Ordway, he also preceded her in death on August 10, 1995.
Mary is survived by a son, Tim Burkepile of Continental; three daughters, Linda Bibler, Sandra Perry and Kathy (Mike) Prowant, all of Continental; two stepsons, John (Cathy) Ordway of Archbold and Denny Ordway of Continental; two stepdaughters, Peggy Roughton of Continental and Carolyn Armey of Indiana; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita Tonkel of Osseo, Mich.
She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Ron Bibler and Jim Perry; a grandson, Ryan Bibler; and six siblings.
Mary worked as a seamstress at Deluxe Cleaners in Defiance. She had also worked at Dickie's Tent Factory in Oakwood. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Continental, and VFW Auxiliary, New Bavaria. Mary was past member of the St. Joseph Altar Rosary, North Creek. She was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, and also the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental, with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery, Cuba. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be held Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, and one hour prior to mass at the church. Masks are required upon entering the funeral home and/or church.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
