Mary Burns

Mary Lillian Burns, 91, Defiance, died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Clair Commons, Perrysburg, Ohio.
She was born October 24, 1928, in Alderson, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel and Agnes Mae (Loomis) Williams. On December 24, 1947, she married Clarence "Pete" Burns, who preceded her in death on July 9, 1998. She was a realtor for Yoder Realty for 30 years.
Mary Lillian is survived by her son, Kenneth (Mary Carol) Burns of Troy, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dustin) Stickley of Delta, Ohio, Kimberly Owen of Coldwater, Mich., Brandon (Kendall) Burns of Angola, Ind., and Michael Burns, Troy, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Chase, Layla and Harper Stickley, Kiaja Bledsoe, Mia and Luke Owen, Aiden and Ryleigh Burns.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Dr. Timothy Burns, DDS; a sister, Audrey Thompson; and three brothers, Jackie Lee, Sam and Harold Williams.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, September 26.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor's choice
