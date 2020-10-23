1/1
Mary Callaway
NAPOLEON - Mary Ellen Callaway, 96, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully October 16, 2020, at her home.
Born August 4, 1924, in Flatrock Township, Mary was the daughter of John Alfred and Ida (Knepley) Fruth, who preceded her in death. She was a graduate of Florida High School where she was valedictorian, and a graduate of Davis Business College. She worked at various places during her life in accounting. On December 6, 1947, she married James S. Callaway, who preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Cara Ellen Walker.
Mary enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid gardener. She was especially proud of her flower gardens around her home. Mary found pleasure in listening to all forms of music, including the Ohio State Marching Band. She enjoyed telling stories about growing up on a farm during the Great Depression era. She also liked to talk of life during World War II and its hardships. Most importantly, Mary enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several neighbors who were dear to her.
She was a huge sports enthusiast attending ball games, wrestling matches, gymnastics meets and cheerleading competitions. She also enjoyed score keeping for her sons' baseball games and her granddaughters' softball games. Mary loved her Cincinnati Reds - Go Big Red Machine!
She is survived by her three children, Cathy (Richard) Bertz of Napoleon, Kelly (Carrie) Callaway of Dallas, Texas, and Casey (Julie) Callaway of Napoleon. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Sean Walker, Erin Fickert, Jonathan Callaway, Hannah Funchion, Sarah Busch and Sofia Callaway; and stepgrandchildren, Heidi Bertz-Ferrara and Katrina Bertz. She also is survived by eight great-grandchildren - with one more on the way.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio at www.hospicenwo.org and the Henry County Historical Society at P.O. Box 443, Napoleon, Ohio 43545.
For those interested, Mary was interviewed by the Henry County Historical Society covering her life and history throughout the years. You can find the interview at http://www.google.com/amp/s/henrycountyhistory.org/2017/11/24/callaway-mary-ellen/amp/
Services are going to be held privately by the family. Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share condolences at www. hoeningfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
