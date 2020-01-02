|
|
Mary Cecelia (Voigt) Camp, 92, Defiance passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born April 13, 1927, in Holgate, Ohio, to the late Gustav (Gus) Heinrich Casper and Margaret Helen (Mollett) Voigt. On April 13, 1953, she married Clarence (Tommy) Camp Jr., who preceded her in death in 1984.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth (the late Micheal) Kiessling of Defiance, and Julia (Ramon LaBiche) Shneider of Toledo; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Camp of Alexandria, Ky. She had five grandchildren, Mary Kiessling, Amanda Franz, Victoria (Kyle) Adkins, Sherry Fultz and Jaden LaBiche. Her great-grandchildren are Brandon and Aydon Franz, Kaitlin, Valerie and Kyle Adkins Jr. She had many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Joan (Dennis) Bowers.
She was preceded in death by her son, William (Bill) E. Camp; her brothers, George, Eugene, Richard, James, Louis, Joseph and Paul Voigt; and a sister, Margaret (Voigt) Carpenter.
Mary had many interests such as gardening, fishing and crafts. She was an incredible seamstress, sewing everything from pot holders to wedding gowns. She and her best friend, Jean Gaskill, were avid Tiger fans, who both loved ice cream sundaes. Mary enjoyed genealogy, and was passionate speaking about her family history, especially Girty's Island, an amusement park in the early 1900s which her grandparents owned and operated.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Suggested memorials are to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 3, 2020