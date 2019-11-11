Home

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory
230 E Elm St
Sherwood, OH 43556
(419) 899-2101
Mary Ellen Garley Obituary
SHERWOOD - Mary Ellen Garley, 74, Sherwood, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, while visiting her friend in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mary Ellen was born March 24, 1945, in Mark Center, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Ann (Nagy) Bryan. She attended Mark Center and Sherwood Elementary School and was a 1963 graduate of Fairview High School. Mary Ellen worked at General Adjustment Bureau in Toledo for 15 years. After her marriage in 1986 to Larry Garley, she moved to New Mexico and worked at New Mexico State University as an administrative assistant for 15 years. Returning to the area, Mary Ellen worked at the University of Michigan for five years. Mary Ellen loved being at the farm and had a great love for cats and cows. She also enjoyed gardening, both flowers and vegetables. Mary Ellen enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her companion, Bill Reffeitt of Fort Wayne; three sisters, Louann (William) Cline of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Jean (Paul) Troeger of Sherwood and Patricia (Vernon) Haase of Hicksville; two brothers, Richard Bryan of Sherwood and Robert Bryan, also of Sherwood; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, who affectionately knew her as "MeMe."
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jane Fox; and two brothers-in-law, Frosty Sprow and Herbert Fox.
Visitation for Mary Ellen Garley will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, from noon-2 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home - Sherwood Chapel, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, where funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the or a . Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Nov. 12, 2019
