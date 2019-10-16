|
Mary Violet Fronk, 97, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate, after a brief illness.
Mary was born April 25, 1922, in Defiance County, to the late Frederic and Viola (Fair) Slough. She graduated from Sherwood/Delaware High School in 1939. After graduation, she worked at Swift & Company, where she met her husband, William Leo Fronk Jr. Bill and Mary were married on August 28, 1943, and he preceded her in death on September 14, 1995. While Bill was serving in the Marine Corps in World War II, Mary worked for Automatic Screw Company in Defiance. Upon his return from the war, they raised their three boys (Dave, Mike and Pat), and built their home together, where she remained living independently until early this fall.
Mary was an excellent seamstress, making many of her own clothes and teaching her granddaughters how to sew. She enjoyed spending time with her family most of all, and her great grandchildren affectionately referred to her as "GG." Her family was also very fond of her peanut brittle at Christmas time and loved her sugar cookies.
Mary is survived by her sons, David (Julie) Fronk of Tucson, Ariz., and Patrick (Deanna) Fronk of Defiance; daughter-in-law, Joyce (Greg) Johnson; seven grandchildren, Jeff, Greg, Matt, Bridget, Andy, Jenny and Brad; and 13 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Emily, Brendan, Gabriel, Zach, Marissa, Chase, Brooke, Grady, Hannah, Ethan and Ian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Michael; brothers, Ted, John and Bill Slough; sisters, Mabel Butler, Bertha Smith, Lelah Clemens and Mildred Wire; granddaughter, Dana; and great-grandson, Isaac.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, at the former Lawson-Roessner Funeral Home (now Schaffer Funeral Home's south location) from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home's south location, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Additional visitation will be held for one hour prior to the start of services.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice the Caring Way of Defiance or Tinora Music Boosters' new uniform fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Oct. 17, 2019