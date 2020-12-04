1/
Mary "Mag" Gray
NAPOLEON - Mary Elizabeth "Mag" Gray, 77, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born October 5, 1943, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Reason and Myrtle (Mengerink) Hunter.
Mary was a 1961 graduate of Napoleon High school and worked at Tenneco, Napoleon, for over 35 years. She was a member of the Napoleon Moose Lodge Auxiliary. She enjoyed auctions and garage sales and was always looking to add to her Fenton glass collection. She loved being with her family and spending precious time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However, you knew not to call when she was watching "Judge Judy" and the "Antique Road Show."
She is survived by her children, Scott (Carol) Gray, Brian (Susan) Gray and Shelly (Jamie) Brink, all of Napoleon, and Peggy Gray of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Scott (Ashley) Gray Jr., Tyler Gray, Sarah (Dan) Speiser, Olivia Brink, Jeb Brink and Benjamin Gray; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Carly, Scarlett, Brady, Reese, Quinn, Vada, and Charlotte; sister, Marlene (Bob) Leitner; and special friend, Bob Plotts.
She also was preceded in death by siblings, Ruth Burke, Reece Hunter and Diana Fischer.
A memorial gathering in honor of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 3-7 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital or CHP Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rodenberger Funeral Home
1010 Westmoreland Avenue
Napoleon, OH 43545
