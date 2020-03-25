Home

Mary Greathouse Obituary
GROVER HILL - Mary JoAnn Greathouse, 71, Grover Hill, passed away at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
She was born February 22, 1949, to the late Cletus and Mabel (Saxton) Bland. On May 8, 1968, she married Larry Greathouse, he survives in Grover Hill.
She will be missed by her husband; her son, Craig Greathouse; her daughter, Holly (Steve) Offerle; her grandchildren, Iziah and Alyssa Greathouse; her fur baby grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary also is survived by her sisters, Catherine Matson of Oakwood, Rae (Charles) Holtsberry of Paulding and Wilma Bland of Haviland; her brothers, Glenn (Beverly) Bland of Defiance, Robert (Shirley) Bland of Antwerp, Harry (Pam) Bland of St. Joe, Ind., and Greg (Annette) Bland of Scott; sisters-in-law, Patricia Bland of Paulding, Pat Greathouse of Florida, Gloria (Robert) Zola of Cleveland, Diana Perry and Laura (James) Warner, both of Tennessee; and a brother-in-law, Robin (Shirley) Greathouse of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lester Bland; brothers-in-law, Maurice Greathouse, Dale Greathouse and Robert Perry; nephews, Johnny Fletchner and Eric Bland; and a niece, Sandy Bland.
There will be no funeral services. She will be laid to rest in Hedges Cemetery, Broughton, at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 26, 2020
