HICKSVILLE - Mary Jayne Wann, 66, Hicksville, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
Mary Jayne Wann was born February 27, 1954, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Tommie and Phyllis (Elliott) Hawkey. She was a 1972 graduate of Paulding High School. She married Charles R. Wann on April 19, 1974, in Hicksville, and he survives. Mary was a security officer of Allied Barton Security. Prior to this, Mary worked for Hometown Pizza in Paulding and Eagle Pitcher in Grabill. Mary was very active in the Christmas Cruise Thru, organizing the purse bingo for the past several years. Mary enjoyed going to garage sales. She enjoyed it so much that she started the Hicksville Community Garage Sales 24 years ago. She also enjoyed going to purse bingo events, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband, Charles R.; four children, April (Mike) Chiappetta of Hicksville, Cory (Kari) Wann of Hicksville, Christopher Wann of Antwerp and Arin (Daniel) Polhamus of Hicksville; five grandchildren, Tiffany and Molly Chiappetta, Alexandria Cross, Gavin and Garrett Wann; her mother, Phyllis Hawkey of Paulding; six siblings, her twin brother, Gary Hawkey of Oakwood, Doug (Carol) Hawkey of Hicksville, Brenda (Tim) Bigger of Paulding, Randy (Terria) Hawkey of Hicksville, Jo (Steve) Daeger of Pierceton, Indiana, and Kelvin (Lynn) Hawkey of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her dad and one nephew, DJ Hawkey.
Visitation for Mary Jayne Wann with social distancing and precautions will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-6:45 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Face mask are strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well or have underlying conditions, we suggest you express your condolences in another manner, such as a telephone call, email, text or leave a message on her obituary page on the funeral home website. Private services will be held following the visitation. Graveside committal services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Scipio Cemetery, with Pastor Brad North officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to South Scipio United Brethren Church.

Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.