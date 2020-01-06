Home

Mary "Kay" Karnes

Mary "Kay" Karnes Obituary
OAKWOOD - Mary "Kay" (Hill) Karnes, 68, Oakwood, Ohio, passed away at 4:45 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born January 7, 1951, in Paulding, Ohio, to the late Anson and Adella (Deroy) Hill. Kay was an STNA and had formerly worked at the AMVETS in Defiance. She was a member of the Defiance Church of the Brethren and the AMVETS in Defiance.
She is survived by her children, Shane (Amy) Shaffer of Oakwood, Ohio, and Shawna (Rudy) Burkley of Payne, Ohio; a brother, Johnny (Karen) Hill of Maryland; a sister, Ruth Ann (Bob) Ford of Defiance; nine grandchildren; and six, soon to be seven, great-grandchildren.
Kay also was preceded in death by a brother, David Hill.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Defiance Church of the Brethren with a luncheon immediately following the service.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the church or Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 7, 2020
