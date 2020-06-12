Mary Katherine Hinschlager
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULDING - Mary Katherine Hinschlager, 97, Paulding, and lately Celina, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, in Celina.
Mary was born in Paulding County on March 21, 1923, the daughter of the late Eliza Susan (Gombert) and Charles Henry Young. Each day of her life was devoted to God and her family. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Robin Wood Hospital in Toledo, then worked as the company nurse during World War II at Zeller Corp. in Defiance. Later, she worked at the Defiance Hospital.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Janet (Carl) Knippen, Karen Brown, Carol (Gene) Stallings, Robert (Rebecca) and Charles (Theresa) Hinschlager; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mary also was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, who passed away in 2007; and half brother, Ralph Beckman.
Private family services will be held at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest at Rochester Cemetery.
The family of Mary Hinschlager would like memorials directed to Zion Lutheran Church, 210 N. Wayne Street, St. Marys, Ohio 45885, with the designation on the memo line or envelope "Pre-Born," a pro-life ministry supported by the church.
Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dooley Funeral Home
202 W River St
Antwerp, OH 45813
(419) 258-5684
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved